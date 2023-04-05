SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447,485 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 561,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 252,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 276,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. 540,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,640,564. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

