SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.43. The stock had a trading volume of 61,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,078. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

