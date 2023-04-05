SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 341,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

