SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,171 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.49. 190,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013,051. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

