SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. 463,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,766,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $475.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.