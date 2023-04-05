Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 541,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 403,033 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $14.47.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

