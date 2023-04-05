SelfKey Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.11 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $48.67 million and $7.11 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

