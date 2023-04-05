Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.8 %

SAIC opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

