Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.32. 19,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.54.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

