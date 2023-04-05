Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.
Science Applications International Stock Performance
Shares of SAIC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.32. 19,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.54.
Science Applications International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.