Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.77. 78,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,123. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup cut their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.