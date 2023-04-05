Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,058. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $219,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.