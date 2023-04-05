Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.80-$7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

