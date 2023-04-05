Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 8th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.86. 54,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

