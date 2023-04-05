Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038,029 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after buying an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,526. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

