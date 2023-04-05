Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.