Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 435.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.95. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 366.50 ($4.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 469.50 ($5.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £444.42 million, a P/E ratio of -643.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

