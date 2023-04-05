Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR) Increases Dividend to GBX 11 Per Share

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATRGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $8.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.30) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 435.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.95. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 366.50 ($4.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 469.50 ($5.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £444.42 million, a P/E ratio of -643.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Dividend History for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR)

