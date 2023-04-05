Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $817.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

