Sapphire Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,346.10 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $47.92 million and $15,346.10 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.91 or 0.06772595 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017784 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,293,125,237 coins and its circulating supply is 1,272,492,614 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

