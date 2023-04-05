Sapiens International Co. Announces — Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

