Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 286 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

