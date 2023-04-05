Santori & Peters Inc. Invests $204,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.89. 468,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,119. The company has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

