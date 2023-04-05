Santori & Peters Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 361,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,079. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $53.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

