Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 5,536 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 544 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $3,476.16.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 300 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $2,142.00.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,187. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on MRAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.