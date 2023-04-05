Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,259 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,906. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $218.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 939.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

