Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 605.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 54,402 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.96. 128,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.87 and a 200 day moving average of $240.77.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

