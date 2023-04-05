Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,369 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 565,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,517,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,802,188. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $65.17.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

