Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,553,000 after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 140,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,261. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.