Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 413 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in 3M by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

