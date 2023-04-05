Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after buying an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.30. 974,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,599. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.25.

