Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $9.85 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Safe has a market capitalization of $205.25 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.85 or 0.00034549 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00155316 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00072678 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000204 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003607 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.82332109 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.