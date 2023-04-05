Safe Price Hits $10.08 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Safe has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.08 or 0.00035777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $210.09 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00155634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00074778 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00040206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003569 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.1315831 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.