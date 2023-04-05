Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
NYSE:SBR opened at $74.36 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
