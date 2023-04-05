Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SBR opened at $74.36 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

