S. R. Schill & Associates Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $678.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $178.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

