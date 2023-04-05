RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €39.78 ($43.24) and last traded at €39.64 ($43.09). Approximately 1,686,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.27 ($42.68).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,324.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.02.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.