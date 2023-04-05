Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 24,325 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $75,650.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,364 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $75,772.04.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 402,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,866. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $674.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

