Riverview Trust Co Reduces Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.