Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 979 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

CHD opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

