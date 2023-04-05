Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 174 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HCA opened at $267.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $236.32.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

