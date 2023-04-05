Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.07.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.