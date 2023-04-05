Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,579,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

