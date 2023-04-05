Riverview Trust Co Lowers Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

