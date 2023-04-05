Riverview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,442,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $285.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

