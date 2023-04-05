Riverview Trust Co Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ED opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

