Riverview Trust Co Has $76,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 102,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

