Riverview Trust Co Has $64,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 134.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dover by 41.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover Stock Down 3.6 %

DOV stock opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

