Riverview Trust Co Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

