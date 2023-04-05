Riverview Trust Co Buys New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 634.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

