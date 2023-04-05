Riverview Trust Co Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 329.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $540.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.33.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

