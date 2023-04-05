Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

