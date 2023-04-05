RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 21,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFM. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

